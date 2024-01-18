Global 500 Rankings: Indian brands are pushing the bar with Tata, Infosys, LIC, HDFC, Reliance Group, Airtel, HCL Tech, SBI, Wipro , Mahindra Group, Jio, L&T, Indian Oil, Crédit Agricole, and Bajaj Group were the companies among Indian companies making their place in the Brand Finance Global 500 2024 report.

Leading the charge are Jio and SBI, claiming the titles of 17th and 24th strongest brands globally, respectively. Reliance Jio's growth marked a testament to the company's disruptive force in the telecom industry, while SBI's continued strength underscores its position as a financial behemoth, the report further added.

The Tata brand rose a substantial 5 ranks, showcasing its growing prowess across diverse sectors. This momentum is further buoyed by the HDFC merger, which propelled the combined entity to rank up the list by 104, boasting a 38 per cent increase in brand value, as per the report.

“Jio, a relatively newer entrant in the telecommunications sector, emerges as the strongest brand with a notable 14 per cent increase in brand value to USD6.1 billion, alongside a high brand strength index score of 89.0 and associated AAA brand rating," according to the report.

Tata Group was highlighted as the most valuable brand from South Asia, with an 8.5 per cent increase in brand value, now standing at USD28.6 billion. The group's rise in brand value underscored its strategic initiatives in innovation, global expansion, and strategic partnerships. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a part of the Tata Group, is mentioned as a leading global IT services brand, as per the report.

Infosys marked the list with its brand value of USD14.2 billion, with a 9.2 per cent increase, and a brand strength index score of 83.5, ranked at 98th position. The company was also mentioned for its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and its efforts in sustainability and the development of digital skills, the report further added.

Meanwhile, Indian IT companies made significant strides in the global market, with several prominent players leading the industry. Notably, Accenture, TCS, and Infosys have emerged as key players in the IT services sector. Accenture holds the top position as the world's most valuable IT services brand, with a brand value of USD 40.5 billion. TCS has solidified its position as the second most valuable IT services brand, experiencing substantial value growth of 11 per cent. Meanwhile, Infosys has been the fastest-growing IT services brand over the last five years, with a brand value of USD 14.2 billion, making it the third most valuable IT brand globally, according to a report Brand Finance IT Services 2024.

Additionally, HCLTech became the fastest-growing brand in the top 10 this year achieving 16 per cent growth, as per the report.

