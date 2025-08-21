Indian broker Avendus in hot water after botching share sale

(Bloomberg) -- Indian broker Avendus Spark is under fire after botching a share sale of Clean Science & Technology Pvt., in what could be one of the country’s biggest fat-finger mistakes in years.

Avendus Spark was only authorized to sell a 24% stake in the chemical firm through block trades but placed sell orders for a “significantly higher number of shares,” Clean Science said in a statement on Thursday. The statement didn’t specify the scale of the error but 59.8 million shares, or 56% of the company’s outstanding stock, were traded in the market’s opening minutes for 65.4 billion rupees ($749 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The broker, formed after Avendus Capital Pvt. bought Spark Institutional Equities Pvt., is taking “immediate remedial steps to review the situation and address the matter responsibly,” according to Clean Science.

In a separate statement, Spark said it’s reviewing the facts related to the block trade with “utmost priority and remains fully committed to addressing this matter responsibly.” It didn’t specify details of the error.

Clean Science shares fell as much as 9.3% but pared their losses to close 2.7% lower in Mumbai.

Separately, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is close to buying a majority stake in Avendus Capital, Bloomberg reported in June.

