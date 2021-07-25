Indian businesses lag behind in climate risk reporting: Survey

Reporting of climate risk factors and the quality of disclosures among Indian companies are behind that of world average, EY said in a survey report covering over 1100 global firms including 41 Indian companies.

The survey released on Sunday said that in India, both coverage and quality of reporting remained below global averages but the number of Indian companies responding to global disclosure platforms is increasing.

It was in 2020 that Indian companies first got featured on the list of businesses leading the way to a more sustainable future as prepared by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a charity present in over 50 countries.

In November 2020, 24 Indian companies pledged to work with the government towards achieving the 2015 UN Paris agreement goals, as part of the India CEO forum on climate change, said the survey.

The survey examined the extent of reporting by the companies on the disclosure recommendations made by a task force set up by Financial Stability Board, a global body. Companies make disclosures based on the recommendations of the task force on climate-related financial disclosures or TCFD. It was established to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information, which is of immense interest to investors. Companies are given scores for the number of disclosures that they make called ‘coverage’ and the extent or detail of each disclosure referred to as ‘quality’.

The average quality score among all companies was only 42% of the maximum possible score across 11 reporting parameters. Almost half of the companies have full coverage, but only 3% received full score on quality — clearly demonstrating room for improvement. “The data indicates that while more companies are indeed reporting on climate-related risks and opportunities, they may be doing so as a “tick box" exercise," said EY.

In general, the most advanced reporting is in countries leading the way with strong climate disclosure regulations and clear policy signals. However, even in geographies less engaged in the climate debate, investor pressure has driven progress, said the report.

Despite the progress, companies are still struggling to get to grips with climate risk disclosure, the survey said, adding that the improvement was driven by regulatory action and pressure from investors.

“The increasing level of shareholder activism is driving companies that operate in high-risk sectors to pay closer attention to their disclosures and to align themselves with the (TCFD) recommendations," said the EY survey.

