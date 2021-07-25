Indian businesses lag behind in climate risk reporting: Survey

The survey examined the extent of reporting by the companies on the disclosure recommendations made by a task force set up by Financial Stability Board, a global body. Companies make disclosures based on the recommendations of the task force on climate-related financial disclosures or TCFD. It was established to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information, which is of immense interest to investors. Companies are given scores for the number of disclosures that they make called ‘coverage’ and the extent or detail of each disclosure referred to as ‘quality’.