Carmakers hit the gas with 81 new model launches this year

Indian carmakers are revving up for a bumper year of launches, buoyed by record sales in the year before.
Indian carmakers are revving up for a bumper year of launches, buoyed by record sales in the year before.
They are lining up 81 new models in FY24, including electric vehicles (EVs) and vehicles fitted with traditional internal combustion engines to lure buyers. That compares with the 54 new products launched by carmakers in the previous year, data collected by auto intelligence firm JATO Dynamics showed.
They are lining up 81 new models in FY24, including electric vehicles (EVs) and vehicles fitted with traditional internal combustion engines to lure buyers. That compares with the 54 new products launched by carmakers in the previous year, data collected by auto intelligence firm JATO Dynamics showed.
Carmakers are scrambling to adapt to changing consumer preferences amid a surge in SUV sales and new sub-segments emerging within that category. Compounding the challenge are regulatory compliances and the rising popularity of new technologies, such as EVs and hybrids. With many models phased out last year, carmakers are redoubling efforts to launch new vehicles.
The automotive industry is readying to launch a flurry of new car models in FY24, with JATO Dynamics projecting 54 new models featuring full-model changes, facelifts, or new platforms.
Overall, the Indian auto market is poised for an upheaval this year, with 81 new product launches, an increase of over 50% from last year. These span a range of updates, including minor changes to external features like grilles, taillights, and headlights, as well as major facelifts, generation changes, and the introduction of brand-new nameplates. The number, however, doesn’t account for the addition of new variants, like turbo engines or automatic transmission, to an existing model line.
As incomes rise in line with economic growth, experts expect shifts in consumer behaviour to reshape the consumer landscape, with new segments emerging that will have significant implications for vehicle makers. “For example, entry-level SUVs have seen a tremendous increase in demand over the last few years. Initially, only two models were available in 2016, the Brezza and EcoSport. This year, there will be 21 entry-level SUVs to choose from, with further sub-segments emerging as the market becomes more sophisticated and mature. Here too, a new category of lifestyle SUVs like Jimny, or for urban customers who prefer tech-savvy but want something different from the current crop, there are models like the Fronx we have brought in," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker.
“The shift to new fuel technologies, such as EVs, also drives carmakers to introduce more models. By 2030, it is expected that the total industry will be 6 million in size, of which 1 million will be EVs. To account for this, carmakers need to introduce more products," Srivastava added.
{{ name }}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
“New cars drive traffic to dealerships, which leads to increased conversions, higher market share, and profitability. New model activity is driven by technology, regulation, and electrification changes. We expect to see robust activity from mass production and luxury car makers," Ravi Bhatia, president of JATO Dynamics India, said, adding that out of the 81 new models, luxury carmakers are expected to account for 38 product introductions.
With high volume expectations driving demand, carmakers are ramping up production of new models to meet the needs of an increasingly crowded market.
“Besides model introductions, we also see hundreds of variants being introduced for existing products every year. The variant strategy has become complex as OEMs want to straddle a wide range of price points. Tata Motor’s Nexon, for instance, has over 120 variants across internal combustion engines and EV powertrains," Bhatia said.