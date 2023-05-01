Carmakers hit the gas with 81 new model launches this year

As incomes rise in line with economic growth, experts expect shifts in consumer behaviour to reshape the consumer landscape, with new segments emerging that will have significant implications for vehicle makers. “For example, entry-level SUVs have seen a tremendous increase in demand over the last few years. Initially, only two models were available in 2016, the Brezza and EcoSport. This year, there will be 21 entry-level SUVs to choose from, with further sub-segments emerging as the market becomes more sophisticated and mature. Here too, a new category of lifestyle SUVs like Jimny, or for urban customers who prefer tech-savvy but want something different from the current crop, there are models like the Fronx we have brought in," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker.

