‘Indian CEOs bullish on outlook for 5 yrs’

Compared to just 25% of CEOs in North America and 10% in Asia, 38% of CEOs in Europe’s top 5 economies—France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK—expect to see a positive economic outlook over the next 3–5 years. About half of global CEOs who are keen on growth despite global recessionary conditions believe they will expand into new regions, while 30% anticipate growing faster than the overall market. Even cautious CEOs anticipate increasing growth investments, with 40% planning to raise spending and 55% holding expenditures steady.