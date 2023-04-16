Test prep firms scoop up new grads as faculty

Coaching institutes, which typically prepare students for various competitive exams, including engineering and medical entrance exams, are also increasing teacher recruitment efforts to combat aggressive poaching. The majority of new hires are from top Indian universities such as the Indian Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Technology, Delhi and Allahabad Universities, and other engineering colleges. Additionally, some edtech firms offer coaching for UPSC and other government jobs.

