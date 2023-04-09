Companies now count carbon in travel, hotels

“More than 50% of these are already our existing customers. But the idea is to start with 50% of the 1,000 companies and then take it to the other companies which are there. One of our clients, a conglomerate, wants to be able to capture, benchmark and report Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions to Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India). We are helping companies in reporting that in an integrated manner. The L&T Group of companies, Mindtree, and some of our Fairfax companies in India, which have envisaged interest, will be on this platform," said Sanjay Tugnait, president and chief executive officer of Fairfax Financial.