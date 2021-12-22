Indian companies finally jump on the ESG bandwagon

“ESG action is primarily driven as a reaction to reporting and disclosure norms; with a mindset of value preservation or loss of value. A significant challenge remains that of mindset. To be aware and to recognize that there is a significant value creation potential in adapting to the new normal. Subsequent to which the journey becomes simpler and easier in evaluating the baselines, understanding the tech and financing availability, setting targets, generating and committing resources," said Sambitosh Mohapatra, leader - ESG/energy utilities and resources, PwC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}