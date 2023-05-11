Indian companies invest CAD $6.6 billion, create nearly 17,000 jobs in Canada: Report1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 09:46 PM IST
The report highlights the benefits of Indian FDI, jobs created and saved, R&D funding, and local CSR initiatives
New Delhi: India-based companies have invested CAD $6.6 billion and created nearly 17,000 jobs across Canada, according to a report released on Thursday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Canada – India Business Council (CIBC) and the High Commission of India in Canada.
