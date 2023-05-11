Home/ Companies / News/  Indian companies invest CAD $6.6 billion, create nearly 17,000 jobs in Canada: Report
Back

New Delhi: India-based companies have invested CAD $6.6 billion and created nearly 17,000 jobs across Canada, according to a report released on Thursday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Canada – India Business Council (CIBC) and the High Commission of India in Canada.

The report, titled “From India to Canada: Economic Impact and Engagement," is the first to capture the growing presence of Indian companies in Canada and their contributions to the country’s economy. 

The report highlights the benefits of Indian foreign direct investment, jobs created and saved, research and development funding, and local corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The survey report captured a sample of 30 Indian companies doing business in Canada, and found that all of them plan to increase their Canadian investments in the next five years. The companies come from a diverse range of industry sectors, operating in eight out of Canada’s ten provinces, with the highest concentration of responding companies in Ontario and Quebec.

The report’s release coincided with the Canada visit of Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, and is a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and exploring new avenues for economic cooperation.

The report’s findings demonstrate the positive impact of Indian investment in Canada, highlighting the potential for continued economic cooperation and growth between the two nations.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout