Indian companies raised ₹9.8 lakh crore from capital markets in 2022-23: SEBI annual report
07 Aug 2023
The Indian companies raised ₹9.8 lakh crore from capital markets during the fiscal year 2022-23 which was 4.6% higher than the previous year, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in its annual report. The market regulator said that the funds were raised for the financing needs of the companies through various instruments such as equity, debt, AIFs, REITs, and InvITs.