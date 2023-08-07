“As on March 31, 2023, the AUM of the MF industry stood at ₹39.4 lakh crore and the number of mutual fund accounts/folios was 14.57 crore, of which the unique number of folios was 3.77 crore. Encouraging investment flows through SIPs and rising investments from B30 cities contributed significantly to this growing AUM. Expansion of asset base during the year was also driven partly by a steady rise in passive investing, with doubling of net inflows to index funds," the SEBI report said.

