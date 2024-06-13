Four Indian companies secure positions among the 100 most valuable global brands.

Four Indian companies have secured positions on the list of the 100 most valuable global brands this year.

Apple claimed the top spot in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report.

Among the Indian entries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Airtel, and Infosys made notable appearances. TCS emerged as the 46th most valuable global brand, with a valuation of about $44.8 billion, followed closely by HDFC Bank at the 47th position with a brand value of around $43.3 billion.

Airtel secures the 73rd position with a valuation of approximately $25.3 billion, while Infosys follows closely at the 74th spot with a brand value of around $24.7 billion. The combined brand value of all Indian brands on the Top 100 list surpasses $130 billion.

Moreover, five newcomers are among the Top 100, including Lululemon at the 92nd position and Corona at the 100th position.

Here is the list of the top ten rank holders:

Rank 1 Apple retains its position as the world's most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, surpassing $1 trillion in value.

Rank 2 Google secures the second position with a total brand value of around $753.5 billion.

Rank 3 Microsoft, backed by Bill Gates, occupies the third position with a brand value of $712.9 billion.

Rank 4 Amazon follows closely in fourth place with a brand value of $576.6 billion.

Rank 5 McDonald's holds the fifth position with a brand value of $221.9 billion.

Rank 6 NVIDIA jumps 18 places to claim the sixth spot, boasting a brand value increase of 178% and a total brand value of around $201.8 billion.

Rank 7 Visa ranks seventh with a brand value of $188.9 billion.

Rank 8 Facebook secures the eighth position with a brand value of $166.8 billion.

Rank 9 Oracle occupies the ninth spot with a brand value of $145.5 billion.

Rank 10 Tencent rounds out the top 10 with a brand value of $135.2 billion.

The report also highlights the rapid growth of the business technology and services platforms category, witnessing a 45% increase in total value, partly due to excitement surrounding advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

