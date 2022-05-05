Indian consumers value health benefits, transparency from food companies: Report

In India, 46% of consumers worry that life will not be the same as it was before the pandemic, according to a new research by Mintel. A period of time that saw lockdowns, food panic buying and homes becoming offices has impacted consumer behaviour in a multitude of ways, including food becoming not just a source of sustenance, but also a source of reassurance, Mintel said in it 2022—Global Consumer Trends for foods and beverages report.