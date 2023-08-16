Indian cos’ annual legal costs hit ₹40K cr on rising M&A, IP cases2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Law firms have bulked up to meet rising demand, recruiting hundreds of law grads from campuses as well as from rival firms
MUMBAI : Indian companies’ aggregate legal expenses hit ₹40,000 crore in each of the last two fiscal years, two industry executives said, a figure that is expected to rise further driven by white-collar crimes, insolvency cases, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), intellectual property (IP) matters, and regulatory filings.