Indian cos’ annual legal costs hit 40K cr on rising M&A, IP cases

“Our estimate is that legal spending rose by more than 30%, with large law firms benefiting the most in revenue growth. The increased legal spending is in the areas of litigation, white-collar, investigations and regulatory matters," said Ritvik Lukose, the co-founder and chief executive of search and advisory firm Vahura, which specializes in legal and governance functions. Lukose estimated that in the last two fiscals, Indian firms would have spent around ₹40,000 crore on legal costs, each year.

