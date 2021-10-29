Indian cos asked to bid for  molnupiravir  deal

Companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero Pharma, Natco Pharma, and Optimus Pharma are in advanced stages of their clinical trials for molnupiravir. The companies are expected to submit their data to Indian regulators by the end of this month. “We hope the eight Indian generic companies will soon go into production of the generic version of molnupiravir. Unicef is running a rolling tender inviting conditional submissions by generic companies. It is conditional because we still need regulatory approval and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance before this can be supplied to national governments," Robert Matiru, director, Unitaid, told Mint.