'Indian customer is demanding... historically very difficult to operate here,' says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Uber's strategy in India emphasised the importance of being lean and focused and highlighted the company's investments in mobility, technological innovations, and the evolving Indian market landscape.
India is a significant market for Uber, considering its potential to set the stage for global success, believes Uber Technologies' CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
