Indian data centres may get up to 1.2 lakh cr investment in 5 years: Icra

“Between the two major services provided by the DC players, co-location services account for around 62%-65% of revenues as compared to managed services which account for 28%-30% of revenues. The upcoming investments are geared towards meeting high demand in co-location services. These services have higher operating margins due to shared resources compared to managed services clients. On the cost structure, power expenses account for 55-60% of total costs towards maintenance of multiple cooling paths and redundancy. Given the ESG considerations for most of the key tenants, DC players are also expected to invest in green power to meet their power requirements. We can expect DC players to do substantial investments in solar power going forward," Burla said.