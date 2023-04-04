Indian Energy Exchange trade volume falls 4% y-o-y in March

Indian Energy Exchange trade volume falls 4% y-o-y in March1 min read . 05:46 PM IST
The price during March 2023 was ₹5.25/unit, 23% lower on an MoM basis, due to cooler weather conditions
NEW DELHI: The total trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) declined 4% to 9,212 million units in March on an annual basis.
“The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 9,212 MU overall volume in March 2023, including green market trade of 391 MU, 8.69 lac RECs (equivalent to 869 MU) and 22,881 ESCerts (equivalent to 23 MU)," the company said in a media release.
The overall volume during the month was 12% higher on an MoM basis, while it declined 4% on a YoY basis.
While high temperatures and increased demand are expected in the coming months, supply-side liquidity should improve due to the various conducive policy and regulatory initiatives announced by the government to increase coal and gas-based generation.
These are likely to result in improved sell-side availability on the exchange leading to competitive prices and higher clearance for the discoms and open-access consumers.
IEX achieved 26,052 MU volume across all segments during Q4 FY ‘23, growing 7% over the previous quarter.
Cumulatively for the fiscal year 2023, IEX traded 96.8 BU, a degrowth of 5% YoY basis, despite a highly constrained sell-side liquidity, which led to the price increasing by 35% on a YoY basis.
The energy met in the country during March ’23 stood at 128 BU, declining 2% on a YoY basis, as per data published by GRID-INDIA.
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4,745 MU in March ‘23 from 4,664 MU in February ‘23, i.e. 2% growth on an MoM basis due to favourable prices. The DAM segment registered 14,301 MU during Q4 FY ’23, a 1% marginal decline over Q3 FY ‘23.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,098 MU volume during March 2023, registering a 22% MoM growth.
The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,087 MU during March 2023, a growth of 14% on an MoM basis.
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 391 MU volume during March.
A total of 8.69 lakh RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on March 23. The clearing price was ₹1,000/REC.