New Delhi: The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday reported 7,928 million units (MU) of volume traded in April, including 280 MU traded in the green market, 1.99 lakh in renewable energy certificates (REC) equivalent to 199 MU, and 1.23 lakh energy saving certificates (ESCerts) equivalent to 123 MU.

April volumes were up 6% year-on-year (YoY).

Average price last month was at Rs. 5.41/unit, a decline of 46% YoY from Rs. 10/unit in April 2022 due to improving supply-side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

Sell-side liquidity also improved due to government initiatives to ensure adequate power supply during this summer season, including gas-based thermal power that was made available on the exchange.

The trade commenced at the high price day-ahead market (DAM) segment, with 193 MWh volume during the month. This segment allows high-cost generators such as gas-based power generators, imported coal-based plants, and battery-energy storage systems to sell electricity on the market.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country during April 2023 stood at 130.57 billion units (BU), declining 1.1% on YoY basis due to widespread rains.

The day-ahead market (DAM) volume increased to 4,332 MU in April 2023 from 3,993 MU in April 2022, i.e. 8.5% growth on YoY basis due to favorable prices. The average market clearing price was Rs. 5.41/unit during the month, significantly lower by 46% over the corresponding month last year.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) achieved 2,152 MU volume during April 2023, registering an impressive 26% YoY growth. There were 733 participants in this segment during the month. The consistent growth of the RTM segment reflects its increasing acceptance among distribution utilities and industries to efficiently balance their power demand-supply on a real-time basis.

The term-ahead market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 842 MU during April 2023, lower 28% on YoY basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 280 MU volume during April 2023, lower 16% on YoY basis. Through this Market, IEX is facilitating renewables’ integration to achieve India’s sustainability targets.

A total of 1.99 lakh RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 26 April, with a cleared price of Rs. 1,000/REC. The next REC trading session at the exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.

During April, 1.23 lakh energy saving certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 123 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of ₹1,840 per ESCert.