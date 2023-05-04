IEX volumes up 6% at 7,928 mn units in April1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Average price last month was at Rs. 5.41/unit, a decline of 46% YoY from Rs. 10/unit in April 2022 due to improving supply-side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.
New Delhi: The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday reported 7,928 million units (MU) of volume traded in April, including 280 MU traded in the green market, 1.99 lakh in renewable energy certificates (REC) equivalent to 199 MU, and 1.23 lakh energy saving certificates (ESCerts) equivalent to 123 MU.
