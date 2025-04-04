Indian Engineers' Federation meets union ministers C R Patil, Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A delegation of the Indian Engineers' Federation (INDEF) has held discussions with union ministers C R Patil and Nitin Gadkari and urged the government to implement One Nation, One Engineering Service Rules and constitution of an Engineering Commission like the Law Commission.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum outlining key demands such as notification of Indian Service of Engineers (Irrigation, Power, Buildings and Roads), already constituted by Parliament in 1963 through amendment in All India Service Act, 1951, as an All-India Service (AIS) by the central government, INDEF said in a statement.

The delegation also urged the government to implement One Nation, One Engineering Service Rules and constitution of an Engineering Commission like Law Commission among others.

INDEF also held its National Executive Committee meeting here on April 3, 2025, and deliberated on the crucial demands and other issues.

Apex body INDEF represents nearly two lakh engineering officers across central and state engineering service associations.

It has identified several key challenges that hinder timely infrastructure development in India, including inadequate research and development (R&D) facilities, overlapping engineering activities, ineffective planning, inconsistent procedures, and the appointment of non-technical individuals to vital engineering roles.

*** Xpheno plans IPO; eyes ₹500 crore revenue in FY26 * Specialist staffing company Xpheno is eyeing a revenue of over ₹500 crore in this fiscal and preparing for its upcoming IPO as part of a growth strategy for the next two years.

The company posted a turnover of ₹300 crore in FY25, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded in 2017, the company is positioning itself as the leading specialist staffing partner for the next 200 potential Greenfield Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to be established in India over the next 2-3 years, the statement said.

As part of this growth initiative, the Bengaluru-based company has appointed Francis Padamadan as Chief Executive Officer - Designate. The post was previously held by company co-founders Kamal Karanth and Anil Ethanur.

This move enhances structural solidarity and strengthens Xpheno's agility leading to its IPO, it said.

For this year, the company "has set ambitious milestones, including surpassing INR 500 crore in turnover, establishing partnerships with over 100 GCCs for tech staff augmentation, completing one or two acquisitions in RPO or Executive Search, and expanding operations into Europe to support Greenfield GCCs exploring India," Anil Ethanur, co-founder of Xpheno, said.

"We have built deep relationships with the GCC ecosystem, and with our strategic roadmap in place, we are set to leverage our specialist recruiting strengths and stride towards our IPO," Anil added.

Xpheno has recruited over 23,000 niche tech professionals for GCCs and large enterprises. It has also helped over 40 Greenfield GCCs to set up in India in the last 2 years.