Indian engineers lead global integration of Uber Eats app in Japan, Belgium

Uber Eats’ engineering team in Hyderabad is leading innovations in the key global markets of Japan and Belgium to ensure the integration of payment wallets into the application.

The first wallet to be added as a payment option in Japan was digital wallet platform LINE Pay, which was soon followed by the integration of PayPay. PayPay is now largest wallet in Japan by volume of payments.

The Hyderabad-based Indian tech teams, comprising the engineering and product divisions, have also led a global-first for Uber Eats by integrating it into the PayPay app.

The integration allows eaters in Japan to place orders through Uber Eats directly from the PayPay app, making it the first time Uber Eats has been positioned as a mini app within another app.

The flexible and reusable Uber Eats architecture allowed the team to seamlessly integrate with PayPay, the company said. Uber’s identity software framework permits PayPay users to use the Uber Eats service, and the Uber checkout module provides a unified payment experience, the popular ride hailing application mentioned.

Uber Eats engineering team in Hyderabad also gave eaters in Belgium the option of paying for their orders through Bancontact, the country’s leading payment method. The integration also expands Uber Eats’ user base in the country, by making the platform available to eaters with debit cards.

Speaking about the team’s efforts, Jaiteerth Patwari, Engineering lead, Eats Engineering, said, “The Eats Engineering team has been at the forefront of crucial digital payment integrations over the past few months. We’re excited to be able to offer eaters in Japan and Belgium the convenience of digital payments while ordering food, which also helps in maintaining social distance in these challenging times."

The Eats Engineering team works on a global mandate, with key markets being served by the team including the US, Canada, Belgium, and Japan.





