Indian entrepreneurs increasingly eye global residencies, ramp up AI investments: HSBC report

Over 70% of Indian entrepreneurs are considering relocating overseas or securing an additional residency, underlining the increasingly international approach of the country’s wealthy business owners, according to the HSBC Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026.

The report said 74% of entrepreneurs surveyed in India intend to either relocate or obtain another residency. The figure is broadly comparable with the global average of 70%.

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Singapore was the preferred destination among Indian respondents, with 14% naming the city-state as their choice. France, the UK and the US were the next most preferred destinations, with each selected by 11% of respondents.

Indian business owners move quickly on AI The report also highlighted the strong adoption of artificial intelligence among Indian entrepreneurs, who appear to be moving faster than their global counterparts in preparing their businesses for the technology.

“Indian entrepreneurs are approaching AI with ambition, recognising its potential to strengthen competitiveness and support the next phase of business growth. Their willingness to invest significantly in AI reflects strong confidence in the opportunities ahead. With high levels of trust in AI and a global approach to business, Indian entrepreneurs are well placed to convert technological progress into long- term growth," said Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.

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As many as 99% of Indian entrepreneurs surveyed said they had either already changed or planned to change their business operations in response to AI. This compares with 95% globally.

Around 65% of Indian respondents said they had already modified their businesses in anticipation of AI’s impact, compared with 60% of entrepreneurs worldwide.

Investment plans are also significant. More than half, or 54%, of Indian entrepreneurs expect to allocate between 11% and 30% of their turnover to AI over the coming 12 months. Globally, 61% plan to invest within the same range.

For Indian business owners, AI is increasingly being viewed as more than a tool for improving efficiency. Nearly 46% said the technology could provide them with a competitive advantage, while 42% identified the ability to discover new markets or business opportunities as a key benefit.

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Another 39% pointed to higher employee productivity and improved profit margins as potential advantages of adopting AI.

AI seen as a potential source of jobs The survey also found that Indian entrepreneurs do not universally expect AI to reduce employment.

Around 45% of respondents in India expect AI to result in an increase in employee headcount over the next two years. In contrast, 25% anticipate a reduction in workforce numbers as AI becomes more integrated into their businesses.

However, entrepreneurs also identified several obstacles that could complicate AI adoption. Data privacy and security risks were the biggest concern, cited by 44% of respondents.

Employee resistance because of concerns over potential job losses was identified by 38%, while 35% were concerned about integrating AI with legacy systems without disrupting existing operations.

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Despite these challenges, Indian entrepreneurs showed relatively high confidence in AI. About 54% said they had “a great deal” of trust in AI to support business activities, compared with 46% globally.

Wealth and business outlook remains positive The HSBC report, based on a survey of more than 3,000 high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs worldwide, also found that Indian business owners remain confident about their financial future.

About 97% of Indian entrepreneurs expect their personal wealth to improve over the next few years. This is up from 95% in 2025 and exceeds the global average of 90%.

More than half of Indian respondents, or 51%, expect their wealth to become “a lot better”, compared with 44% globally.

Business sentiment is similarly strong. Around 97% of Indian entrepreneurs said they were positive about their current business prospects, compared with 95% globally.

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Technological advances were the leading source of optimism, cited by 46% of respondents. Business opportunities and performance followed at 42%, while 40% pointed to advances in AI.

Gold, real estate and private equity remain popular The survey also provided insights into the investment preferences of Indian entrepreneurs.

Gold was the most commonly held personal investment or financial product, with 63% of respondents holding it. Cash followed at 54%, while 51% reported holding real estate funds. Private equity funds were held by 48%.

Among entrepreneurs who already own the relevant assets, real estate funds are expected to see the strongest increase in allocations over the next 12 months. About 71% plan to increase their investments in the asset class.

Gold, direct investments in private companies and infrastructure funds followed, with 61% of respondents in each category planning to increase their exposure.

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