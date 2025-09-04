Indian envoy visits Teslas China factory amid buzz over exports to India

By K J M Varma

Beijing, Sept 4 (PTI) India's Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur visited Tesla's factory in the city on Thursday amid growing speculation over the export of its China-made luxury electric vehicle models to India.

India is emerging as a major market for Tesla and the EV (electric vehicle) revolution, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai said in a social media post.

During the visit to Tesla Shanghai Giga factory, Mathur toured the production line and experienced the company's Cybertruck, it said.

Tesla plans to export its prime version Model Y to India. However, there is no clarity yet on when the exports will begin.

"Model Y introduces Tesla's benchmark EV technology (500–622 km range, world-class battery & software systems) directly to Indian customers," Mathur later told PTI.

The vehicles will be sourced from Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory, the world’s largest EV plant, he said.

The envoy said Tesla has committed to deploying its Supercharger network in India, beginning with Mumbai and Delhi, which will provide ultra-fast charging (267 km in 15 minutes) to local EV users.

Tesla's entry is expected to accelerate charging infrastructure build-out, local supply-chain development, and competition in the premium EV segment, benefitting both Indian consumers and industry, Mathur said.

The high-profile entry underlines India’s commitment to clean energy, EV adoption, and its 2070 net-zero vision, he said, adding that India would join the list of 50 Tesla markets worldwide.

Ahead of its entry to the Indian market, Tesla has begun hiring across retail, service, and autopilot operations in Mumbai and Delhi — the first step toward knowledge transfer and skill development, Mathur said.

