Dr. Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals added, “The investment will be used to support the business through its next phase of growth, including the acquisition of small hospitals and chains as well as greenfield expansion of our network. We are looking at doubling our network in the next 3 years and are also looking to expand aggressively in Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and central India besides penetrating deeper into our existing markets. We will also be establishing over 100 primary eye clinics in tier 2 and tier 3 towns in the next couple of years. Africa is another important geography for us. We have an existing network presence of 15 hospitals, and we will be deepening our presence in Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania and look to add 10 centres across these countries."