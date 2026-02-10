Indian family businesses upbeat on growth; remain hesitant about tech investment, says PwC report

Family-run enterprises in India are approaching the near future with significant self-assurance and bold growth strategies, despite a measured stance toward integrating emerging tech, a recent PwC study reveals. The findings suggest that these Indian entities possess a more positive outlook on expansion than their international counterparts and demonstrate notable stability against worldwide shifts.

Nevertheless, the analysis emphasises that these firms must accelerate their technological funding to transform digital tools into a true edge over competitors.

As per the report, India’s family business sector is poised for the next 10 years with a growth projection that ranks among the most robust on the planet.

Optimism within this sector is particularly high. Roughly 91% of Indian participants expressed certainty regarding their firm's future success, a stark contrast to the 73% reported globally. This trend identifies India as a premier, future-oriented market for family-controlled organisations.

Regarding innovation, the data presents a nuanced view. While 39% of local family firms have made AI and digital shifts a priority — surpassing the 24% global figure — practical implementation remains guarded. About 24% of these Indian businesses describe their tech integration as hesitant or highly selective, which is considerably above the 8% world average.

The study also identifies critical areas requiring attention as these companies scale. These include moving past fundamental digitisation toward insights-driven management, refining oversight frameworks, bettering leadership handovers, and boosting risk readiness. Core principles and organisational mission remain vital, serving as stabilising forces for trust and strategy during turbulent times.

Family-backed capital as tactical asset A standout insight from the research is the rise of family-backed capital as a tactical asset.

The report noted that patient, family-owned capital continues to differentiate Indian enterprises by enabling long-term decision-making, resilience during volatile periods, and sustained investment across business cycles.

According to the research, companies that formalise their oversight, document their ethics, and train upcoming leaders will be most capable of maintaining momentum over the next decade.

"Indian family businesses will enter the next decade with one of the strongest growth outlooks globally. 55% of Indian respondents expect significant expansion in the next two years; the global sentiment, in contrast, is much more cautious at only 16%," the report stated.