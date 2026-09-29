Indian family offices, MFOs ramp up CXO hiring to build institutional capabilities

MUMBAI: Demand for experienced executives to build and oversee the portfolio of affluent families has been on the rise, with multi-family offices (MFOs) driving the shift as the segment evolves from pure wealth management entities into more institutionalized businesses.
About 17 of the 24 hires so far in 2026 were for MFOs, with the remainder constituting single-family offices, data compiled by Longhouse Consulting for Mint showed. About 16 of the 29 hires in 2025 and three out of 11 appointments in 2024 were for MFOs.