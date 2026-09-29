Indian family offices, MFOs ramp up CXO hiring to build institutional capabilities

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
5 min read29 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The shift towards multi-family offices is an important indicator and a clear sign that family offices broadly are moving from building investment teams to institutional-grade organizations around their capital.(Pixabay)
Summary
Executives are taking on roles that go beyond portfolio management for family offices to build capabilities across governance, technology, risk, people and operations.

MUMBAI: Demand for experienced executives to build and oversee the portfolio of affluent families has been on the rise, with multi-family offices (MFOs) driving the shift as the segment evolves from pure wealth management entities into more institutionalized businesses.

About 17 of the 24 hires so far in 2026 were for MFOs, with the remainder constituting single-family offices, data compiled by Longhouse Consulting for Mint showed. About 16 of the 29 hires in 2025 and three out of 11 appointments in 2024 were for MFOs.

“MFOs accounted for only around 25% of the senior appointments we tracked in 2024. That share increased to approximately 57% in 2025 and around three-fourths so far in 2026,” said Anshuman Das, founder and CEO of Longhouse, an executive search and talent advisory firm in Bengaluru.

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He added that this shift towards MFOs is an important indicator and a clear sign that family offices broadly are moving from building investment teams to institutional-grade organizations around their capital.

“The leadership mandate is broadening from investment-centric roles such as CIOs, investment heads and MDs to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, technology and information-security leaders, product and people leaders and portfolio operating roles,” Das said. “Our data shows that tracked senior appointments increased by around 133% between 2024 and 2025.”

These senior professionals have moved from financial services and large corporate organizations to family offices and MFOs, taking on roles that go beyond portfolio management to build capabilities across governance, technology, risk, people and operations, according to Longhouse. MFOs are private wealth management firms that handle financial, legal and wealth portfolios for multiple affluent families.

Institutionalized organizations

With the cohort averaging more than 21 years of experience, the recruitments reflect the depth of leadership expertise that family offices and MFOs are increasingly looking for to build more institutionalized organizations.

Recent examples include Kajal Dungerwal, who joined Sharrp Ventures, the investment office of Marico founder Harsh Mariwala, in January after a stint at Amazon. Aakil Garg moved to lead Micromax Family Office from Stride Ventures in May, according to the data.

Examples of MFO hiring include Diinesh Maru's switch from KPMG to Neo Wealth and Asset Management in April and Saurabh Rungta's move to Centrum Wealth from Avendus Wealth in the following month.

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“The focus would be on bringing in people with strong sector understanding, investment judgement and the ability to evaluate opportunities beyond just financial metrics,” said Nupur Shrivastava, chief human resource officer of MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, who also oversees hiring for Micromax’s family office.

Meanwhile, Sharrp Ventures hires both operational and financial investors with capabilities in evaluating deals, building models, due diligence and structuring investments with founders. “It has become more competitive to hire senior talent. We focus on consumer companies at the early and mid stages, so we need people with a specific skill set,” said Rishabh Mariwala, founder and managing partner at Sharrp Ventures.

Sharrp also has teams handling public markets, taxation, accounting and structuring. “We offer a lot of autonomy in making investment decisions, and our carry is competitive. It may not match the typical VC or PE funds, but our team does not have to spend as much time on fundraising, investor relations or exits because we are an evergreen fund.”

Broadly, the growth in family offices in India has been significant in recent years. Substantial wealth creation in India through initial public offerings, private equity exits and other liquidity events has led to a sharp increase in both the number and scale of family offices.

Family office assets were estimated at about 70,000 crore ($7.31 billion) in 2024 and projected to grow by 1.5 times over the next three years, according to a report by Julius Baer and EY.

Beyond informal advisers

A separate study by Julius Baer showed that the number of family offices rose from 45 in 2018 to almost 300 by 2024-25. India now also has more than 19,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals with assets above $30 million, a figure projected to exceed 25,000 by 2031, according to its September report.

As capital pools grow, family offices are increasingly looking beyond informal advisers and founder-led decision-making to hiring professionals who can manage diversified portfolios, alternative investments and global assets while building more institutional governance structures.

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Several Indian family offices are now considering setting up offshore entities in destinations such as Singapore to gain access to global investment opportunities, Mint reported on 2 September. Historically, family offices have shown greater interest in listed markets, which offer broader exposure across sectors and emerging themes.

“Many were left holding illiquid unlisted assets after the COVID-era investment boom, underscoring the need for senior talent experienced in managing large pools of capital through market cycles and risk,” said Nikhil Chandak, CIO of Shanghvi Family Office.

That risk appetite of Indian family offices has also increased beyond listed equities, fixed income, real estate and core businesses towards private equity, venture capital, private credit, alternative investment funds, direct startup investments and global assets. Many family offices are allocating 40%-45% towards alternatives, according to the report by EY and Julius Baer.

“This requires the same calibre of talent found in investment banks, private equity firms and institutional asset managers,” said Surabhi Marwah, partner and leader of family office advisory services at EY India.

Next-gen themes

The next generation of family members is interested in themes such as artificial intelligence, climate technology, healthcare, data centres and deep tech, according to Marwah. Family offices are also emerging as a bigger force by investing as limited partners in private equity and venture capital funds, pursuing co-investments and building direct deal networks.

“At the same time, they are using listed markets for liquidity while turning to private assets for long-term wealth creation,” Marwah said. “Executives therefore need a much broader investment lens than specialists operating within a single asset class.”

However, hiring top professionals remains a challenge amid rising competition for talent and a lack of clearly defined roles and objectives.

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“The lack of a clear mandate, cultural differences, decision-making hierarchy, compensation policies and lack of a clearly defined career path are some of the issues that professionals face when looking at these opportunities,” explained Ashwin Patni, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer India.

While family offices are taking on more equity risk, they remain cautious. Those with strong links to the private capital and startup ecosystem are increasingly investing directly, while others remain wary of private assets because of limited liquidity and mixed returns versus listed equities. More consistent performance will be needed to build confidence, Patni said.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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