Indian family offices, MFOs ramp up CXO hiring to build institutional capabilities

MUMBAI: Demand for experienced executives to build and oversee the portfolio of affluent families has been on the rise, with multi-family offices (MFOs) driving the shift as the segment evolves from pure wealth management entities into more institutionalized businesses.
MUMBAI: Demand for experienced executives to build and oversee the portfolio of affluent families has been on the rise, with multi-family offices (MFOs) driving the shift as the segment evolves from pure wealth management entities into more institutionalized businesses.
About 17 of the 24 hires so far in 2026 were for MFOs, with the remainder constituting single-family offices, data compiled by Longhouse Consulting for Mint showed. About 16 of the 29 hires in 2025 and three out of 11 appointments in 2024 were for MFOs.
About 17 of the 24 hires so far in 2026 were for MFOs, with the remainder constituting single-family offices, data compiled by Longhouse Consulting for Mint showed. About 16 of the 29 hires in 2025 and three out of 11 appointments in 2024 were for MFOs.
“MFOs accounted for only around 25% of the senior appointments we tracked in 2024. That share increased to approximately 57% in 2025 and around three-fourths so far in 2026,” said Anshuman Das, founder and CEO of Longhouse, an executive search and talent advisory firm in Bengaluru.
He added that this shift towards MFOs is an important indicator and a clear sign that family offices broadly are moving from building investment teams to institutional-grade organizations around their capital.
“The leadership mandate is broadening from investment-centric roles such as CIOs, investment heads and MDs to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, technology and information-security leaders, product and people leaders and portfolio operating roles,” Das said. “Our data shows that tracked senior appointments increased by around 133% between 2024 and 2025.”
These senior professionals have moved from financial services and large corporate organizations to family offices and MFOs, taking on roles that go beyond portfolio management to build capabilities across governance, technology, risk, people and operations, according to Longhouse. MFOs are private wealth management firms that handle financial, legal and wealth portfolios for multiple affluent families.
Institutionalized organizations
With the cohort averaging more than 21 years of experience, the recruitments reflect the depth of leadership expertise that family offices and MFOs are increasingly looking for to build more institutionalized organizations.
Recent examples include Kajal Dungerwal, who joined Sharrp Ventures, the investment office of Marico founder Harsh Mariwala, in January after a stint at Amazon. Aakil Garg moved to lead Micromax Family Office from Stride Ventures in May, according to the data.
Examples of MFO hiring include Diinesh Maru's switch from KPMG to Neo Wealth and Asset Management in April and Saurabh Rungta's move to Centrum Wealth from Avendus Wealth in the following month.
“The focus would be on bringing in people with strong sector understanding, investment judgement and the ability to evaluate opportunities beyond just financial metrics,” said Nupur Shrivastava, chief human resource officer of MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, who also oversees hiring for Micromax’s family office.
Meanwhile, Sharrp Ventures hires both operational and financial investors with capabilities in evaluating deals, building models, due diligence and structuring investments with founders. “It has become more competitive to hire senior talent. We focus on consumer companies at the early and mid stages, so we need people with a specific skill set,” said Rishabh Mariwala, founder and managing partner at Sharrp Ventures.
Sharrp also has teams handling public markets, taxation, accounting and structuring. “We offer a lot of autonomy in making investment decisions, and our carry is competitive. It may not match the typical VC or PE funds, but our team does not have to spend as much time on fundraising, investor relations or exits because we are an evergreen fund.”
Broadly, the growth in family offices in India has been significant in recent years. Substantial wealth creation in India through initial public offerings, private equity exits and other liquidity events has led to a sharp increase in both the number and scale of family offices.
Family office assets were estimated at about ₹70,000 crore ($7.31 billion) in 2024 and projected to grow by 1.5 times over the next three years, according to a report by Julius Baer and EY.
Beyond informal advisers
A separate study by Julius Baer showed that the number of family offices rose from 45 in 2018 to almost 300 by 2024-25. India now also has more than 19,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals with assets above $30 million, a figure projected to exceed 25,000 by 2031, according to its September report.
As capital pools grow, family offices are increasingly looking beyond informal advisers and founder-led decision-making to hiring professionals who can manage diversified portfolios, alternative investments and global assets while building more institutional governance structures.
Several Indian family offices are now considering setting up offshore entities in destinations such as Singapore to gain access to global investment opportunities, Mint reported on 2 September. Historically, family offices have shown greater interest in listed markets, which offer broader exposure across sectors and emerging themes.
“Many were left holding illiquid unlisted assets after the COVID-era investment boom, underscoring the need for senior talent experienced in managing large pools of capital through market cycles and risk,” said Nikhil Chandak, CIO of Shanghvi Family Office.
That risk appetite of Indian family offices has also increased beyond listed equities, fixed income, real estate and core businesses towards private equity, venture capital, private credit, alternative investment funds, direct startup investments and global assets. Many family offices are allocating 40%-45% towards alternatives, according to the report by EY and Julius Baer.
“This requires the same calibre of talent found in investment banks, private equity firms and institutional asset managers,” said Surabhi Marwah, partner and leader of family office advisory services at EY India.
Next-gen themes
The next generation of family members is interested in themes such as artificial intelligence, climate technology, healthcare, data centres and deep tech, according to Marwah. Family offices are also emerging as a bigger force by investing as limited partners in private equity and venture capital funds, pursuing co-investments and building direct deal networks.
“At the same time, they are using listed markets for liquidity while turning to private assets for long-term wealth creation,” Marwah said. “Executives therefore need a much broader investment lens than specialists operating within a single asset class.”
However, hiring top professionals remains a challenge amid rising competition for talent and a lack of clearly defined roles and objectives.
“The lack of a clear mandate, cultural differences, decision-making hierarchy, compensation policies and lack of a clearly defined career path are some of the issues that professionals face when looking at these opportunities,” explained Ashwin Patni, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer India.
While family offices are taking on more equity risk, they remain cautious. Those with strong links to the private capital and startup ecosystem are increasingly investing directly, while others remain wary of private assets because of limited liquidity and mixed returns versus listed equities. More consistent performance will be needed to build confidence, Patni said.