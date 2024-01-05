Indian fintech funding slumps nearly two-third in 2023: Will India emerge as ‘global fintech powerhouse’?
The FinTech sector in India received $2 billion in funding in 2023, a decline of 63% compared to previous years. Despite a decline in funding, India ranked third globally in terms of FinTech startup funding last year.
The FinTech sector in India has witnessed a downward trend as it received funding of $2 billion in 2023, a decline of around 63% and 73% compared to previous years, according to a report by data intelligence platform Tracxn. The financial technology sector has raised $5.4 billion in 2022 and $8.4 billion in 2021.