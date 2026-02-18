Indian firm Yotta to build $2 billion data centre with Nvidia's Blackwell chips — one of Asia's largest AI hubs

Indian data centre company Yotta Data Services said on Wednesday that it will build one of Asia's largest AI computing hubs using Nvidia's latest Blackwell Ultra chips.

The project will cost more than $2 billion (over ₹16,000 crore), as reported by Reuters.

What we know about the $2 billion project Alongside the data center, Nvidia will anchor Asia’s first DGX Cloud supercluster within Yotta’s infrastructure, consuming nearly half of the new graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity under a four-year contract valued at about $1 billion, Economic Times reported citing co-founder Sunil Gupta.

“Nvidia is creating one of Asia’s largest DGX Cloud clusters on our supercluster. They will deploy about 10,300 GPUs to serve their global APAC customers and run their own models and services,” Gupta was quoted as saying by the publication.

The supercluster is expected to go live by August and will be deployed at Yotta's data centre campus near capital New Delhi, with additional capacity from its facility Mumbai.

The development comes at a time when global cloud providers including Microsoft and Amazon are expanding AI data centre capacity in India, amid rising demand for generative AI services and a push to localize advanced computing infrastructure.

According to ET, while some of the GPU capacity will be used up for the DGX Cloud supercluster, a considerable chunk of the remaining capacity will be dedicated to India’s national AI Mission, with Yotta's infrastructure supporting initiatives such as Bhashini, Sarvam, BharatGen and Soket, which are building foundational Indian-language AI models.

“There are more than 500 applications from startups to access affordable compute. Many have not received GPUs yet. There is huge pressure on capacity. This expansion will increase India’s compute capacity almost five to six times,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

With this deployment, Yotta’s total GPU footprint will rise sharply, from about 40,000 GPUs today to more than 75,000 GPUs over the next two years, reported the publication.

Yotta has already secured funding for the entire $2-billion GPU investment and is now planning to raise $1-$1.2 billion through pre-IPO and IPO funding, ET further reported.

About Yotta A “new-age Digital Transformation enabler that derives its value from end-to-end competencies in Hyperscale Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure,” Yotta was co-founded by Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani and ‘Data Center Man of India’ Sunil Gupta.

Yotta specializes in building cloud and AI infrastructure, and already has several Hyperscale Data Centers in operation, including in Mumbai-Panvel in Maharashtra, GIFT City in Gujarat, and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

It also has multiple data centres planned for major Indian cities, including Jaipur, Patna, Guwahati, Indore, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, and Kochi.