MUMBAI : The business disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic is encouraging Indian firms to transform their businesses through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and asset sales. This is evident in Indian M&A activity nearing an all-time high, driven in particular by first-time buyers, according to a report by consulting firm Bain & Co.

“Firms are using M&A more than ever before to transform their businesses for a post-covid world," said the report titled India M&A: Acquiring to Transform authored by Karan Singh and Vikram Chandrashekhar, partners at Bain & Co.

“More companies are doing more deals than ever before. M&A volume is near its highest level ever (considering deals >$75 million), and M&A deals are more broad-based than ever—with more mid-sized deals, rather than the $5 billion plus mega deals that drove activity in 2017–2019," the report added.

Bain outlined seven major themes that have driven the acquisition activity in covid times and which it expects to continue in 2022.

Chief among these is the democratization of M&A, with the past two years seeing more first-time buyers than ever before. They accounted for more than 80% of the deals in 2020–21, up from less than 70% in 2017–19. More companies doing more deals also means the average deal size is now smaller, with fewer $5 billion plus mega deals and more deals in the $500 million–$1 billion range.

Another major theme is that more M&A is now focused on transformation rather than scale, the report said. “Scope deals—acquisitions outside a company’s core business—are steadily growing share of deal volumes. Scope and capability deals now account for four out of 10 transactions, often addressing disruptive themes, such as digital or renewables," Bain & Co. said. Acquisitions by leading digital firms have also increased significantly, adding to M&A deals.

“In the past year, M&A by digital insurgents has hit never-seen-before highs—insurgents are buying to build scale rapidly, enter new geographies, enter new lines of business, and deliver a full omni-channel experience to customers. For example, edtech insurgent Byju’s has been on a $2B+ acquisition spree, with 11+ acquisitions—of which approximately $1B went towards acquiring Aakash Educational Services, an offline test prep company, to build an omnichannel learning offering for their test-prep vertical. Oyo has been making several acquisitions globally to enter new geographies," the report said. Insurgents also realize that their stock is valuable currency, with two-thirds of deals done by insurgents being stock-plus-cash transactions, it added

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.