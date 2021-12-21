Indian firms got more acquisitive post  covid: Report

“In the past year, M&A by digital insurgents has hit never-seen-before highs—insurgents are buying to build scale rapidly, enter new geographies, enter new lines of business, and deliver a full omni-channel experience to customers. For example, edtech insurgent Byju’s has been on a $2B+ acquisition spree, with 11+ acquisitions—of which approximately $1B went towards acquiring Aakash Educational Services, an offline test prep company, to build an omnichannel learning offering for their test-prep vertical. Oyo has been making several acquisitions globally to enter new geographies," the report said. Insurgents also realize that their stock is valuable currency, with two-thirds of deals done by insurgents being stock-plus-cash transactions, it added