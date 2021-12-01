Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Indian firms raise 1.34 bn from foreign markets in Oct; down 34% from last year

Indian firms raise 1.34 bn from foreign markets in Oct; down 34% from last year

Major borrowers in the ECB category include ONGC Videsh, which raised $600 million for refinancing of earlier ECB
1 min read . 08:25 PM IST PTI

In a break-up, the companies raised as much as $1.32 billion by way of external commercial borrowings (ECBs) from the automatic route

MUMBAI : Indian companies raised nearly $1.34 billion from foreign markets in October this year, down 34% from the year-ago period, RBI data showed on Wednesday.

The domestic firms had raised over $2.03 billion from the overseas markets in October 2020.

In a break-up, the companies raised as much as $1.32 billion by way of external commercial borrowings (ECBs) from the automatic route.

While, the rest of $1,47,49,994 was raised by a single firm -- Fortum Solar Plus Pvt Ltd -- by issuing rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs), popularly known as masala bonds.

The company is engaged in electricity, gas and steam air conditioning supply and the proceeds of the borrowings are to be used for refinancing of rupee loans, showed the RBI data on External Commercial Borrowings for October 2021.

Major borrowers in the ECB category include ONGC Videsh Ltd, which raised $600 million for refinancing of earlier ECB.

Indian Oil Corporation raised $250 million and Renew Solar Urja $147 million. Both the companies will use the funds for rupee expenditure.

