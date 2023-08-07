IGX July gas volumes at 2.72 mmBtu1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:43 PM IST
The gas trade takes place at the multiple delivery points such as Dahej, Hazira, Ankot, Mhaskal, Bhadhbhut, Dabhol, KG Basin, Gadimoga, Suvali
New Delhi: Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) on Monday said its platform traded 27,23,350 million British thermal unit (mBtu), or around 68 million metric standard cubic meters (mmscm), in gas volumes in July, an increase of 28% sequentially and 20% year-on-year (YoY).
