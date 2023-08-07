New Delhi: Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) on Monday said its platform traded 27,23,350 million British thermal unit (mBtu), or around 68 million metric standard cubic meters (mmscm), in gas volumes in July, an increase of 28% sequentially and 20% year-on-year (YoY).

“The volumes increased due to increase in spot buying interest from the buyers amid correction in gas prices globally," the company said in a statement.

It added that a total of 65 trades were executed during the month. The maximum number of trades executed in daily and weekly contracts, 20 each, followed by monthly and fortnightly contracts of 18 and 5 trades, respectively.

The most active delivery point for free market gas was Suvali and domestic ceiling price gas was traded at Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were - Dahej, Mhaskal, KG Basin, Bhadbhut, and Ankot.

“GIXI (Gas Index of India) for July 2023 was ₹866 /$10.6 per MMBtu, lower by 2% last month. Different spot gas benchmark prices recorded were: HH at ~$2.5/MMBtu, TTF at ~$10 /MMBtu, whereas LNG benchmark indices were: WIM ~12 $/MMBtu,“ reads a statement.

“IGX traded a total of 2,288,450 MMBtu domestic ceiling price gas at below ceiling price at Rs.844 (volume weighted average price) during the month,“ it added.

Oil India Ltd., one of the major domestic gas producers, joined IGX as proprietary member during the month.

IGX presently offers delivery-based trade in six different contracts such as Day-Ahead, Daily, Weekday, Weekly, Fortnightly and Monthly under which the trade can be executed for six consecutive months.

The gas trade takes place at the multiple delivery points such as Dahej, Hazira, Ankot, Mhaskal, Bhadhbhut, Dabhol, KG Basin, Gadimoga, Suvali. It covers six regional gas hubs: Western Hub, Southern Hub, Eastern Hub, Central Hub, Northern Hub, and North Eastern Hub across India.