New Delhi: The government plans to develop a model contract for real estate transactions that aims to standardize sale agreements, narrow expectation gaps, and boost transparency, allowing consumers to make informed decisions, Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

In addition to streamlining real estate transactions, the model contract is expected to lessen the burden on Indian consumer courts, where approximately 550,000 cases are pending—many of them linked to the country’s real estate sector.

“We have decided to create a model framework of engagement between the seller and the buyer, considering the agreement between the builder and the buyer is not standardized in India," Singh said.

The move aims to protect consumers who are investing their life’s savings in homes, especially under-construction ones while reducing grey areas in the sale agreement so that fewer disputes end up in consumer courts. This model contract will be a “preventive measure, not curative, and it will make sure that the buyer is not taken for a ride", Singh added.

The proposed template will include checklists for consumers to compare against developer contracts, ensuring transparency and promoting informed purchases. The consumer affairs ministry also wants homebuyers to examine the sale agreement critically before signing it.

Singh added that market competition could encourage developers to adopt the government’s template, offering additional comfort to buyers. The decision follows a round table discussion in Maharashtra late last month involving central and state officials, Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (Rera) authorities, judges, and real estate developers and activists.

Delayed projects are one of the main problems faced by homebuyers, as they have to pay EMIs and rent while waiting for the homes to be handed over. In previous years, chronic project delays caused much loss and distress to homebuyers, said Prashant Thakur, senior director and head of research at Anarock Group, a real estate consultant.

“Most delayed projects were by under-capitalized smaller developers who could not complete them on time owing to the lack of funds. This issue worsened after the meltdown in the non-bank financial company (NBFC) sector in 2018 because most smaller developers depended on funds from NBFCs," Thakur said. “Over the last two-three years, largely because of this problem, demand has shifted to large, listed and well-funded developers with good records of timely project completion. The sale share of these developers, who take their commitments to their customers seriously, has increased tremendously," he said. Of the around 6,200 companies that have gone into bankruptcy under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), around 21% are in the real estate sector, according to official records. The move to develop the model contract results from analyzing cases landing up in consumer courts.

The department’s efforts are based on the principle that the consumer has a right to have all the relevant information to enable her to avoid exploitation and to make a considered purchase decision. The department is also now in the process of deploying artificial intelligence to make the process of filing complaints easier for consumers and to improve the ease of living.

Given the high number of consumer grievances, the Centre had in 2016 brought out the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act that paved the way for setting up state-level regulatory agencies overseeing both residential and commercial real estate transactions. In this regime, the developer cannot make any changes to the plan that had been sold without the written consent of the buyer. Every project measuring more than 500 sq. m or more than eight apartments will have to be registered with the Rera.