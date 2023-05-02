Govt eyes model realty contract3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:32 AM IST
The move aims to protect consumers who are investing their life’s savings in homes, especially under-construction ones while reducing grey areas in the sale agreement so that fewer disputes end up in consumer courts
New Delhi: The government plans to develop a model contract for real estate transactions that aims to standardize sale agreements, narrow expectation gaps, and boost transparency, allowing consumers to make informed decisions, Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.
