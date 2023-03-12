Indian govt to put Hindustan Zinc share sale plan on hold? Here's what we know2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:47 PM IST
The sale is only likely after a finality reached on Vedanta's planned sale of global zinc assets to the erstwhile PSU.
The Indian government is unlikely to finalise the sale of its remaining 29.54% stake in Hindustan Zinc this fiscal. According to reports, the plan may be put on hold unless the company calls off the nearly $3 billion cash acquisition of two Vedanta Group subsidiaries. Vedanta owns 64.9% and the government is HZL's largest minority shareholder with a 29.54% stake.
