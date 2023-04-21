Hotels train in-house, hire diverse talent amid scarcity

Hotels train in-house, hire diverse talent amid scarcity1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:14 PM IST
India's hospitality companies are upskilling existing staff or hiring from other industries to tackle a talent shortage amid post-Covid demand. Marriott International is partnering with state governments to train new talent, while Lemon Tree Hotels is hiring from alternate industries. Royal Orchid Hotels promotes team members internally to heads-of-departments and Indian Hotels Company has opened 16 skilling centres. The Indian School of Hospitality's Dilip Puri said recruitment efforts must extend beyond hotel schools and added the industry needs to change the perception of long hours and low pay. Industry figures estimate that 25% of the entire hotel workforce left the industry during the pandemic.
New Delhi: Hospitality companies are either upskilling existing talent or hiring from other industries as they seek to overcome a manpower crunch amid a post-covid boom in hotel demand.