Hotels train in-house, hire diverse talent amid scarcity

“The World Travel & Tourism Council predicts that we need 20 million jobs in the next ten years in the industry. That’s a lot of people. All of them will have to be young and be willing to work long hours, weekends, and instead of working for Amazon, Google or Uber or Uber Eats. We as an industry need to recreate the passion for the industry. We have to spend a lot of time identifying young people, recruiting them, training them and creating opportunities for them in the local markets, primary or even secondary and tertiary markets. And this is critical. But at the same time we have to believe we have to probably operate with less people per room than what we used to do before. That is also a fact that was anyhow about to happen due to technology, artificial intelligence, contactless etc. But no one will go to a hotel with people," Younes added.