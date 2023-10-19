Indian Hotels Company to announce its Q2 result on THIS date
IHCL Q2: Tata Group hospitality firm, Indian Hotels Company is set to announce its September quarter result on October 27, said the company in its stock filing on Thursday.
The company is set to announce the September quarter result soon after its board of directors meeting scheduled on October 27.
“A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 27, 2023 to consider inter-alia, the Un-Audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2023," the company said in its stock filing.
The company shares were trading 0.42% higher at ₹414.50 per share on BSE at 2:49 pm. Its share value has increased by 30.67 % YTD and by 29.31 in last one year.
The company will announce its financial results for September quarter of FY23 to its investors at the IHCL Global Conference Call scheduled at 7:00 pm on October 27.
The company owns a range of hotel brands like Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger, and amã Stays & Trails, etc. The company owns an impressive portfolio of hotels, resorts, jungle safaris, palaces, spas, etc. IHCL was founded in 1902 by Jamsetji Tata.
The company registered 31 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹222 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The company's profit grew on the back of a rise in occupancy and room rates.
Company's EBITDA grew by 13 per cent to ₹459 crore. Along with this, its revenue grew by 17 per cent to ₹1,516 crore in the same period. In its Q2 FY24 announcement, the company also announced a decision to sign a lease agreement for the operation of a hotel in Frankfurt (Germany) for up to 30 years. IHCL also announced its acquisition of luxury hotel in Lusaka (Zambia) from a Tata-group entity for $15 million.
