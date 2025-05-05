Indian Hotels plans ₹1,200 crore investment for FY26, eyes sustained growth
SummaryIndian Hotels will invest ₹1,200 crore in FY26, aiming for growth through asset upgrades and new projects, particularly in the Taj Hotels brand. FY25 results included a 53% net profit surge and a 23% revenue increase.
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) has outlined plans to invest over ₹1,200 crore in FY26, focusing on asset management, upgrades, and new projects, particularly enhancing its Taj Hotels brand, the company said in a filing to the BSE on Monday. In FY25, the company said it spent ₹1,000 crore. The company expects growth, driven by strong domestic and international demand, the recovery of foreign tourist arrivals, and momentum in the leisure, social, and meetings and incentives segments, too.