Last week, Mint reported that India is poised for a hotel boom, driven by the entry of major players like the Adani group into the hospitality sector and increased investments from established companies, spurred by rising prosperity and growing demand for travel.

According to HVS Anarock's "India Hospitality Industry Overview 2024" report, 2025 is expected to be a strong year, with public listings, room rates surpassing ₹10,000, and deal activity reaching ₹4,200 crore. The sector's occupancy rates are expected to rise to 70% by 2026, up from 63-65% last year, while average room rates could increase by nearly a third from ₹7,800-8,000 per night. Currently, India boasts around 200,000 branded hotel rooms.