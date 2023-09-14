Indian Hotels signs operating lease for Germany hotel1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) signs Taj Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany, which will re-open in 2025 after refurbishment.
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), said that it has signed a Taj Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany under an operating lease arrangement. The company said the Taj Hotel Hessischer Hof at Frankfurt in Germany will re-open in 2025 after refurbishment. The refurbishment will mean the hotel will have a new design within the architecture of the historical structure.