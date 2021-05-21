Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is expected to start production of the antigen of Covaxin from June, which it will supply to Bharat Biotech International Ltd to process it into a formulation and packaging, two people aware of the matter said.

“The company has already set up its BSL3 (bio-safety level-3) facility. It was just a small upgrade from its existing BSL2+ facility. Tech transfer had happened, and testing of the products at a small scale is complete. Now productions will start from the second week of June," one of the two people said, seeking anonymity, adding that batches of the drug substance will be sent to Bharat Biotech in July.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine, comprising of two major components—a drug substance called an antigen, which is a virus that has been cultured in large batches in a BSL3 manufacturing facility and then killed using a chemical, and an adjuvant which a chemical used to boost the immune response of the antigen.

However, despite production starting by mid-June, it would take about two more months for the vaccine to be ready, because culturing the virus requires a long gestation period, the other person said.

“Even after the drug substance is produced and sent to Bharat Biotech, there will be processing, the addition of adjuvant and a number of other processes that have to take place before the vaccine is ready. Also, once the fill-finish is done, it has to be sent to CDL (Central Drugs Laboratory) in Kasauli for testing before it is released. The whole process takes about three months," the second person said, seeking anonymity.

Indian Immunologicals is expected to produce drug substance for about 10-15 million doses per month, according to the government. Queries sent to a spokesperson of Bharat Biotech were unanswered at the time of publishing, while Indian Immunologicals managing director K. Anand Kumar declined to comment.

Bharat Biotech in April announced that it has partnered with Indian Immunologicals—a vaccine manufacturer owned by National Dairy Development Board—for manufacturing the drug substance for Covaxin. The Covaxin developer had then said that the technology transfer process is underway, and its partner “has the capabilities and expertise to manufacture inactivated viral vaccines at commercial scale and under bio-safety containment".

As Covaxin involves the culturing of the highly infectious SARS-COV-2 in large batches, a BSL3 facility is considered necessary, and this has thrown many challenges in scaling up the capacity of the indigenously developed vaccine.

