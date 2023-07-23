Companies
Indians snap up Swiss luxury watches in H1
SummaryImports up 21% from a year ago to ₹933 crore; luxury outlets gain too
New Delhi: India’s imports of Swiss luxury watches rose 21% from a year earlier in the first half of this calendar year, underscoring a growing appetite among affluent Indians to buy expensive goods such as premium cars and Scotch whisky.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
×