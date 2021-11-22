Indian infra companies tap global debt to fund projects

“The activity is largely on the renewable side right now, but whether it is the road sector or certain other infra-related assets, I think we are ready for the market to be receptive to that industry as well. On the tenor, for investment-grade issuers, which are few and far between at the moment, it can set to 10 years as well, but I think seven years is now something the market is not shy of accepting and delivering," said Chawla.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}