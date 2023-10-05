Companies
Primary market revival earns deal makers a record $1 billion fees
SummaryThrough equity deals domestic firms and their promoters raised $18.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023, a 34.4% jump from the same period of last year, said the London listed data tracker group, Refinitiv.
MUMBAI : Buoyed by nimble primary markets, the country’s deal-makers earned a record of around $1 billion in fees—the highest ever this millennium for the January-September period, a study and Mint research revealed.
