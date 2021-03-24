Indian investors in the US tilt towards tech stocks, ETFs: Winvesta Study

Swastik Nigam, founder and chief executive officer, Winvesta, said, "While launching Winvesta, we observed a strong home bias among Indian investors, which disallows participation in global growth stories. Our objective behind starting Winvesta was to make Indian investors realize the importance of geographical diversification and facilitate seamless overseas investments. In a way, the pandemic was an eye-opener for many because when Indian markets were not performing well, investors realized the value of investing in overseas markets. We have received tremendous interest from Indian investors to invest in US stocks and ETFs. Today, an average account size of an investor on Winvesta's platform is about $5,000, with an average transaction of about $800. Investors are aware of the benefits of a well-diversified portfolio, and going ahead, we are confident of gaining more traction from Indian investors."