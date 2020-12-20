Indian iPhone factory apologizes to workers for mishandling wages

Labor leaders in Bangalore said the outburst of violence wasn’t a result of any new government rules but instead was triggered by a lack of communication and confusion. New employees didn’t understand why they weren’t getting paid on time and getting paychecks smaller than they expected. They weren’t being heard so they snapped, said Satyanand Mukund, secretary of the Bangalore wing of the All India Trade Union Congress, a union that has spoken with workers but isn’t active in the Wistron facility.