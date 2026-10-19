Is the worst of AI deflation over? Depends on which IT boss you ask

Nearly four years after ChatGPT ignited the generative artificial intelligence boom, India’s top IT leaders remain sharply divided on when—or if—AI-driven revenue deflation will stop eating into their core business."
During their second-quarter earnings announcements, chief executives at four of the country’s largest IT services exporters offered conflicting assessments on the trajectory and persistence of AI-led revenue cannibalization.
The lack of consensus highlights a broader structural challenge facing Indian tech services firms. As Fortune 500 clients demand higher productivity through automation, legacy coding, software development, and maintenance contracts are shrinking. This persistent uncertainty—coupled with a lag in replacing eroded legacy revenue with new AI-native business lines—has weighed heavily on investor sentiment, causing shares across the sector to underperform broader market benchmarks. The divergent commentary reflects a sector still struggling to price and deliver automation at scale.